Williamsville woman sentenced to 60 months for meth charge

United States District Judge Matthew Schelp sentenced a Williamsville woman to 60 months in prison. 42-year-old Renee Taylor had pleaded guilty in June to possession with intent to distribute fifty grams or more of meth. On December 4, 2019, Taylor was a passenger in a vehicle stopped by law enforcement on Highway 53 near the intersection of Business 67 in Butler County. Taylor had an outstanding warrant for her arrest. An investigating officer asked Taylor to exit the vehicle and she was detained. Another officer arrived at the scene, noticed a bulge in Taylor’s pants, and conducted a pat down search. During the search, the officer found and seized several baggies from Taylor’s person, which collectively contained about 112 grams of a substance containing meth.

