Cape Girardeau woman arrested on drug charges

A Cape Girardeau woman was arrested Tuesday for drug charges. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 39-year-old Aleisha Frye was charged with three separate felony counts of possession of a controlled substance; one for three ecstasy pills, one for one diazepam pill, and one for one hydrocodone pill. She was also charged with possession of less than 10 grams of marijuana and not wearing a seatbelt. Frye was taken to the Cape Girardeau County Jail and released.

