MO Trucking Association on vaccine mandate

A federal court has temporarily blocked the Biden Administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for businesses with at least 100 workers. The nation’s trucking shortage amounts to about 80-thousand drivers – with the holiday season in full swing. President and CEO of the Missouri Trucking Association Tom Crawford says a mandate could fuel some fleets to lose as much as 37-percent of their drivers. He says the trucking industry is pro-vaccine, but anti-vaccine mandate.

Crawford says members also oppose the testing requirement because he says it would be a “nightmare” to undertake.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!