Dunklin County man sentenced for possessing child pornography

A Clarkton man was sentenced for possessing child pornography. 66-year-old Richard Smart was sentenced to serve 10 years in federal prison following his guilty plea to possession of child pornography. Law enforcement officials obtained a search warrant for Smart’s residence in July 2020 after an investigation revealed he was using his e-mail account to upload files containing child pornography. Smart was interviewed during the execution of the search warrant and admitted to possessing the material. At the time, Smart was already required to register as a sex offender because of a 1991 conviction from the Circuit Court of Dunklin County for sexually abusing a young girl. After serving the 120-month sentence, Smart will be placed on supervised release for the rest of his life. He will also be required to continue registering as a sex offender.

