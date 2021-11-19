MSHP investigating officer involved shooting in Poplar Bluff

An officer involved shooting that resulted in one death in Poplar Bluff is under investigation. Sergeant Clark Parrott with the Missouri State Highway Patrol reports they are investigating an officer involved shooting at the request of the Poplar Bluff Police Department. The incident occurred early Wednesday morning when officers were confronted by a person with a weapon in a reported threatening manner. Four officers have been placed on administrative leave. No other details have been released at this time.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!