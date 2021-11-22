Guilty verdict returned on assault and firearms charges

A Viburnum man was found guilty of two counts of assaulting and resisting an officer, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence following a two-day jury trial. The evidence presented during the trial demonstrated that 20-year-old Zerak Brown physically assaulted a Missouri State Highway Patrol investigator and later pointed a rifle at three other officers attempting to arrest him. The Missouri State Highway Patrol investigator was also an ATF Task Force Officer at the time of the assault. During the investigation multiple automatic firearms were found in Brown’s home along with several thousand rounds of belt-fed ammunition that fit one of the automatic rifles found. Officers also located a “drop in” auto sear in one of the rifles, which is used to convert a semi automatic firearm into a fully automatic firearm. One of the fully automatic firearms found during the investigation turned out to have been originally purchased by the Department of Defense. He faces up to life in prison on the charges. Zerak Brown’s father, Ira Brown, is currently charged with possession of machine guns. He was released on bond during the pendency of his case, and then fled from supervision. His whereabouts are currently unknown, and he is a fugitive from justice. You should contact the US Marshals Office with any information on Ira Brown.

