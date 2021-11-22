Monday, November 22nd, 2021

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Volusia County, FL — A Port Orange man faces charges after deputies say he activated red and blue lights on this truck and attempted to pull over another driver. According to a news release, an off-duty Volusia County Sheriff’s Office sergeant was driving Thursday morning when he spotted a silver Ford F-150 with red and blue flashing lights and a Florida Sheriff’s Association license plate.

The sergeant said he watched the pickup attempt to pull over another driver. The off-duty sergeant then circled back to get photos of the truck’s license plate, but the driver pulled behind a building. The sergeant then called deputies about the incident who determined the truck belonged to Joseph Mercier. Mercier was picked up on a warrant on Thursday night.

Body camera video of the arrest shows 54-year-old Mercier admitting to having red and blue lights on his truck but denying that he tried to pull anyone over. “I never pulled anyone over, I swear to god,” Mercier said to deputies. He now faces charges of false impersonation of a law enforcement officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving with license canceled, suspended or revoked.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!