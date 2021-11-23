Man wanted in Poplar Bluff for kidnapping and hijacking a vehicle

Authorities in Poplar Bluff are searching for a man who has a felony warrant for a vehicle hijacking. The Poplar Bluff Police Department reports that 31-year-old Bryce Davis is wanted on a felony warrant for multiple charges, including vehicle hijacking, 2nd degree domestic assault, 2nd degree kidnapping, armed criminal action, and unlawful possession of a firearm. Davis is described as a black male, 5’8”, and weighing 137 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Officials say that he is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who has information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Poplar Bluff Police Department at 573-785-5776.

