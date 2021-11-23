MO Clergy leader says faith members should be included in state’s mental health efforts

A Missouri House subcommittee is working to boost access to mental health services. President of the St. Louis Metropolitan Clergy Coalition Reverend Charles Norris requested that members of faith be included in community mental health-related efforts. The coalition is working with four St. Louis schools – in neighborhoods with the highest incidents of violence.

The coalition is providing social-emotional support to the students and teachers.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!