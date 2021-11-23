Officer involved shooting investigation underway in New Madrid County
The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a shooting between a New Madrid County deputy sheriff and a Lilbourn man. At 11:05 p.m. Saturday, the New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department was called to a truck stop in Marston. An employee reported a man, who had previously passed a counterfeit $100 bill for purchases, was at the business. Before the officer arrived, the man, later identified as 30-year-old Jordan Courtois, left the business. The deputy was provided with a description of the vehicle, which was later observed by an off-duty deputy. The on-duty officer was able to catch up with the vehicle and tried to initiate a traffic stop, however the vehicle refused to stop. A short time later, the vehicle stopped and a passenger, identified as Brittany Shubert, got out of the vehicle. Shubert was subsequently taken into custody. The pursuit by the officer continued until the fleeing driver reached the home of a relative. At that time he got out of his vehicle armed with a 12-gauge shotgun. You can learn more in the Standard Democrat.