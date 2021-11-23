Officer involved shooting investigation underway in New Madrid County

The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a shooting between a New Madrid County deputy sheriff and a Lilbourn man. At 11:05 p.m. Saturday, the New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department was called to a truck stop in Marston. An employee reported a man, who had previously passed a counterfeit $100 bill for purchases, was at the business. Before the officer arrived, the man, later identified as 30-year-old Jordan Courtois, left the business. The deputy was provided with a description of the vehicle, which was later observed by an off-duty deputy. The on-duty officer was able to catch up with the vehicle and tried to initiate a traffic stop, however the vehicle refused to stop. A short time later, the vehicle stopped and a passenger, identified as Brittany Shubert, got out of the vehicle. Shubert was subsequently taken into custody. The pursuit by the officer continued until the fleeing driver reached the home of a relative. At that time he got out of his vehicle armed with a 12-gauge shotgun. You can learn more in the Standard Democrat.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!