ACLU of MO says ruling declaring some mask mandates unconstitutional may be dangerous

A Missouri judge has ruled that all COVID-19 health orders issued by local health departments are unconstitutional. Cole County Circuit Judge Daniel Green says any related-health orders violate the state constitution’s separation of powers clause about the three branches of government. The lawsuit was filed in 2020 after some St. Louis County residents became unhappy with local public health orders. Tony Rothert from ACLU – Missouri says the decision could be dangerous.

The case could be appealed.

