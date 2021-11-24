Juvenile taken into custody in connection to attempted armed robbery

An investigation into a reported armed robbery attempt has resulted in the arrest of one juvenile. Dexter Police Chief Hank Trout reports that on Friday a woman reported that she was sitting in her vehicle at Walmart when a white truck, occupied by 3 males, pulled up beside her. One of the males approached her, displayed a firearm, and demanded money. The suspects then left the area without taking any property from the victim. Trout says that the suspect vehicle was located during the investigation and three suspects were identified. One juvenile has been taken into custody. Trout says that the investigation is ongoing.

