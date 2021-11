One person was taken to the hospital after a stabbing yesterday in Marion, IL. It happened in the 1700 block of North Russell Street. 34-year-old Antonio Brown, of Marion, was later arrested a short distance from the scene. He was taken to the Williamson County Jail pending a court appearance. The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!