Marion Police seize nearly five pounds of meth

Roughly five pounds of meth have been taken off the streets by Marion, IL Police. At about 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, officers with the Marion Police Department’s Narcotics Unit, along with deputies from the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office and agents from the DEA, arrested Jared Shepherd for meth trafficking. He’s accused of shipping nearly five pounds of crystal meth from California to Marion, Illinois. Authorities say Shepherd also had drug paraphernalia, drug manufacturing and packaging equipment, and an undisclosed amount of cash in his possession at the time of his arrest. He was taken to the Williamson County Jail.

