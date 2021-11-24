MO Trucking Association weighs in on lowering truck driver age requirement

Fifteen Republican Governors, including Missouri Governor Mike Parson, have signed onto an effort in response to nationwide supply chain problems. They want the Biden Administration to lower the age requirement from 21 years old to 18 years old for those trying to get a commercial driver’s license. Missouri Trucking Association President and CEO Tom Crawford says a federal pilot program could be announced soon to test out the waters on lowering the age limit.

Crawford says the nation has a shortage of about 80,000 truck drivers and the pilot program might only help to fill about three-thousand of those positions. He hopes the program could eventually expand to make a real dent in the shortage.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!