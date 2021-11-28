Christmas tree to take road trip from Columbia to Missouri Governor’s Mansion

The Missouri Governor’s Mansion is getting into the holiday spirit. A 30-foot Christmas tree will make its way to Jefferson City this morning and will be placed on the lawn. Holly Dentner, with the Missouri Conservation Department, says Steve and Carla Lieble of Columbia donated the oversized Norway Spruce.

The annual tree lighting ceremony and candlelight tours are at the Governor’s Mansion Friday, December 3 from 6 to 8 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

