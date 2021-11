A Fisk man is in custody following his arrest on multiple counts of child molestation. Missouri Case Net reports that a warrant was served last weekend for Alvin Burns on three counts of 2nd degree child molestation. A probable cause statement says Burns is accused of inappropriately touching multiple children. Burns was arraigned last week where he entered a plea of not guilty.

