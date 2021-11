Missouri has about 300-thousand workers in the state’s tourism industry. During a stop in Moberly, Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe talked about how the industry is doing.

A Missouri Tourism report shows the industry had a nearly 18-billion-dollar economic impact on the state in fiscal year 2019, through things like hotel stays, attractions, and nightlife.

