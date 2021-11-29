Monday, November 29th, 2021

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Clearwater, FL — According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, a Clearwater man was arrested Thanksgiving morning after getting into an altercation with a pair of sisters over using gym equipment.

An affidavit states that the sisters were using an exercise machine while the man, identified as 78-year-old Robert Edward Dvorak, was waiting for his turn. Authorities said the man then sat on one of the women to use the machine instead.

When the other woman told Dvorak to get off her sister, Dvorak pushed the woman away. Deputies said Dvorak admitted to pushing the woman, and witnesses said he was the aggressor. He now faces a charge for simple battery.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!