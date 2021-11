Route DD in Dunklin County closed yesterday for bridge construction over the St. Francis River. The closure is located around three miles west of Missouri Route 53 near Campbell. Completion is anticipated by April 1st, 2022. A signed detour will be in place during construction. You can learn more at modot.org/southeast.

