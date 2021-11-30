Missing deer hunter found in Southeast Missouri

A deer hunter who went missing in Southeast Missouri last week has been located. The Oregon County Sheriff’s Office reports that a 62-year-old hunter from St. Louis left his hunting camp along an Oregon County road last Tuesday morning and became lost and disoriented. After the hunter failed to return to his camp, his cousin contacted the Sheriff’s Office at about 6 pm Tuesday evening. A search was conducted by the Sheriff’s Office, the Missouri Department of Conservation, local landowners, and volunteers through the night and into the early morning hours on Wednesday. A Baxter County Sheriff’s Office helicopter responded Wednesday morning and located the injured man. He was transported from the ravine where he was located to an area medical facility. No information was released on the extent of his injuries.

