MO Senate Budget Chief will make state computer overhaul a priority

Missouri officials are seeking bids for a computer contract that could be worth as much as $250 million. Gov. Mike Parson and the state are asking for proposals to upgrade computers and software for state employees. The St. Louis Post Dispatch reports that it could be worth up to $250 million dollars. State Senator Dan Hegeman – the chairman of the Senate Budget Committee – says the state’s IT infrastructure should be overhauled with federal COVID rescue money. The senator – who has oversight over billions in state money – says he will make this a priority this coming session.

The Legislature begins again in January.

