The American Red Cross is dealing with its lowest blood supply in more than a decade. Joe Zydlo, with the Red Cross, says the organization’s goal is to have a five-day supply of blood. Currently, it only has less than a one-day supply.

Zydlo says if there is not enough blood to supply to hospitals, it could be a life or death situation for someone. To donate, go to RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-Red-Cross.

