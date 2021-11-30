Tuesday, November 30th, 2021

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Nashville, TN — A woman needed to be restrained by a fellow passenger on a Spirit Airlines flight to Nashville Saturday when she allegedly got drunk and attacked two flight attendants. Court records show that a 42-year-old woman was charged with public intoxication. The suspect yelled at arresting officers to “shoot me” and told them she had “a lot” to drink, according to The Tennessean.

The woman allegedly punched one flight attendant and pulled another one’s hair during the 6:00 p.m. flight from Fort Lauderdale. A passenger restrained her feet with zip ties when the plane landed, and she resisted getting into a police cruiser at Nashville International Airport around 7:00 p.m.

According to court records, the woman spent the night in jail but was released Sunday morning when her case was dismissed because the flight crew declined to press charges. The airline did not immediately respond to The Post about the incident or why the charges were dropped.

