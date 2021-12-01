Attorney General Schmitt says legal victory is a win for Missouri

A federal judge in Missouri has blocked the Biden Administration from mandating thousands of health care workers to get vaccinated. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, along with nine other states’ attorneys general, sued to stop the mandate. General Schmitt says Monday’s victory is just the beginning.

SEIU Healthcare of Missouri says injunction is rooted in misinformation and the political aspirations of some elected officials rather than in responsible public health policy.

