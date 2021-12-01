Wednesday, December 1st, 2021

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

TX — A Texas man was sentenced to over nine years in prison on Monday for fraudulently obtaining COVID-19 relief funds that he used for the purchase of a Lamborghini and other expenses. 30-year-old Lee Price III, who pleaded guilty in September to wire fraud and money laundering charges, received $1.6 million in PPP loan funds by falsifying his applications.

On the applications, Price used the name of a person who died before the documents were submitted. In the paperwork, he also fudged payroll expenses and the number of employees he purportedly had at three separate businesses. Price used some of the ill-gotten gains to buy a Lamborghini Urus, a Ford F-350 truck, and a Rolex watch. The DOJ said authorities have recovered over $700,000 in the fraudulently obtained money.

