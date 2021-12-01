Weekend social media post about sex trafficking deemed unfounded

Sikeston DPS was notified of a social media post over the weekend in reference to a subject who was claiming someone wrote on her bumper on Friday. The subject’s post claimed she believed this to be linked to her passenger being targeted for sex trafficking. After reading this post, DPS investigated. No one at Walmart was aware of this incident, although some employees had seen the post. The subject didn’t report it to Sikeston DPS. She didn’t know when or where the writing on her car came from, but video surveillance at Walmart clearly showed no one approached her vehicle. The subject has since deleted the post. Even still, Sikeston DPS wants to remind everyone to remain aware of your surroundings. If you are involved in something that is suspicious in nature, please contact Sikeston DPS by either dialing 911 or 573-471-4711. In a separate incident, they are currently investigating a report from Sunday in which a Walmart employee was approached by a subject in the parking lot, who was allegedly armed. The employee drove off and the suspects did as well. At this time, they have no evidence the two incidents are related. This investigation is still ongoing.

