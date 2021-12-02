Bertrand man arrested on child sex abuse charges

A Bertrand man has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a minor. A multi-agency investigation between the Sheriff’s Office, Missouri Children’s Division and the Network Against Sexual Violence led to the arrest of 72-year-old Kenny Loflin. A teen-aged survivor reportedly said they were sexually abused by Loflin between the ages of 9 and 13. The survivor explained the abuse started around their fifth grade year and progressed. They told investigators Loflin would have them perform sexual favors for him before he would buy them any school supplies such as paper, pencils and notebooks. The survivor went on to disclose the sexual abuse progressed to the point Loflin would pay them in cash for different sexual favors. Loflin was arrested and booked into the Mississippi County Detention Center on a felony charge of 1st-degree statutory rape or attempted statutory rape with a person less than 12 Years of age. Loflin is being held with no bond. You can learn more in the Standard Democrat.

