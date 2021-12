The U.S. Supreme Court is considering a case that could have dramatic effects on Missouri and most of the rest of the country. U.S. Senator Josh Hawley talked with Joey Parker about where the junior senator thinks the case regarding the right to a safe abortion is leaning.

