Driver faces charges after crashing into Sikeston Little Caesar’s

A Sikeston woman faces charges after driving a vehicle through a Little Caesar’s late Tuesday in Sikeston. 38-year-old Denise Spears is charged with first degree property damage, endangering the welfare of a child, and driving while intoxicated. Just before 10 p.m. Tuesday, DPS responded to Little Caesars, on East Malone Ave., in reference to a vehicle crashing through the front doors of the building. The vehicle traveled about 40 feet through the building before stopping in the kitchen area. Spears was arrested for child endangerment because she had an infant in the vehicle with her. No one was injured in the crash, and there were three employees present inside the building at the time of the crash. As of early Thursday, no bond had been set, and Spears is being held in the Scott County Jail. You can learn more in the Standard Democrat.

