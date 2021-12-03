Friday, December 3rd 2021
TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……
West Monroe, LA — A Louisiana man who was busted for allegedly trying to enter a neighbor’s apartment at 2:00 a.m. explained to police that “a big snake told him to open the victim’s door and go inside.” On a related note, 52-year-old Jessie Terry also reportedly told arresting officers that he had smoked crack “within the last hour.”
Terry was collared after police responded to the West Monroe residence of a woman who reported that Terry “attempted to open the back door to her apartment.” During police questioning, Terry — who lives near the victim’s residence — reportedly spoke of his recent crack use and how he was told to open the woman’s door and enter her home by a “big snake.”
The reptile in question is not further described in the arrest affidavit. Terry was booked into the local jail for unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, a felony, and disturbing the peace, a misdemeanor. The affidavit notes that Terry has a “lengthy” criminal history.