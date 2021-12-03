Graves proposes changes to FEMA process for small projects

A small project in wake of a disaster would be redefined under a bill sponsored by Missouri Congressman Sam Graves. He says it is well past time to change the definition of a small project, one that can move through the Federal Emergency Management Agency approval process much sooner than large projects. Graves proposes increasing the definition of a small project from 35-Thousand dollars to one million dollars.

Graves says the 35-Thousand dollar threshold is far too small, leaving many communities scrambling to address minor issues after disaster while applying for FEMA funds to address larger problems. The measure has been approved in committee and has headed to the full House for debate.

