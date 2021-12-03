Longtime Cape Girardeau Fire Captain passes from COVID-19
The Cape Girardeau Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of their own. Captain Ivan LaGrand passed away Wednesday night after a brief battle with COVID-19. LaGrand served the community since August 1996 and was looking to retire in about a year. The department said, “His humor and care for his brothers and sisters in public safety will be greatly missed.” Fire trucks took Captain LaGrand out of the hospital in a salute yesterday. By order of the Mayor of the City of Cape Girardeau, U.S. and Missouri flags at public buildings in Cape Girardeau should be flown at half-staff until sunset the day of interment. Funeral arrangements are pending.