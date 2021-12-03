Man shot multiple times in Poplar Bluff

An investigation is underway after a man was shot multiple times in Poplar Bluff. Lieutenant Danny Hicks with the Poplar Bluff Police Department reports that officers responded to a report of a gunshot victim Tuesday evening near Munch N Pump on Sycamore Street. At the scene, officers found an 18-year-old male who had been shot multiple times. The victim was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital with what is believed to be non-life threatening injuries. No suspect is in custody at this time. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Lieutenant Hicks at 573-785-5776.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!