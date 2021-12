Porch pirates are on the prowl, especially around the holidays. State Representative Adam Schwadron is proposing to put a law on the books that would make the first offense of stealing mail a misdemeanor and any following offense would be a felony. A fine could also be involved. Schwadron says package thefts amount to about 5.4-billion-dollars annually across the nation.

The next legislative session begins in January.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!