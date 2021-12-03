New rules allow for more deductions of charitable donations, says IRS

If you donated to your favorite charity on Giving Tuesday, you might be able to deduct those donations from your taxes. IRS spokesman Christopher Miller says a new law allows people to claim up to 300 dollars in donations without filing a full deduction listing.

Miller says it’s important to remember to donate by check or credit card to get a proper receipt of your transactions and make sure that the charity you’re giving to qualifies for donations under tax laws. You can find a list online at irs.gov.

