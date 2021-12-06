Man in custody after shooting at law enforcement officer
A Southeast Missouri man has been taken into custody after allegedly shooting at law enforcement. Dunklin County Prosecuting Attorney Nicholas Jain reports that 28-year-old Patrick Skelton, of Senath was arrested Thursday evening. A Dunklin County Deputy was responding to a domestic assault on Highway Z, near Kennett, where he found Skelton’s girlfriend and her 4-year-old child. While the Deputy was gathering information, Skelton, who had crashed a car nearby, began shooting at them. One bullet hit a vehicle. Skelton was then arrested in a nearby ditch. After being taken into custody, he allegedly threatened another police officer and said he wished he had killed the deputy. Skelton has been charged with 5 counts of first degree assault, 5 counts of armed criminal action, 7 counts of unlawful use of a weapon, endangering the welfare of a child in the first degree, third degree domestic assault, and driving while intoxicated as a persistent offender. Skelton was held in the Dunklin County Jail on a $750,000 cash only bond.