Missouri USO services, locations expanding

The USO in Missouri will be completing its new offices at a new terminal at Kansas City International Airport, adding thousands of more service members to those they already provide a “home away from home.” Amanda Schmidt is the director.

The USO is a non-profit that serves military personnel, sanctioned by the government, but it gets no government funds and its role is growing in Missouri. The USO will be reaching out to help soldiers traveling on holiday block leave and staying on Ft. Leonard Wood for the holidays as well. In St. Louis, they are teaming up with the St. Louis Cardinals for Operation Santa Drop to give treats to about 300 military kids.

