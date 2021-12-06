New project aims to help farmers and landowners affected by feral hogs

The University of Missouri Extension is rolling out a new program designed to help landowners and farmers impacted by feral hogs. The invasive species are capable of destroying a large area of crops and land overnight. MU Extension wildlife specialist Bob Pierce says specialists in southern Missouri will work directly with landowners who allow them access to land.

MU Extension is partnering with the Missouri Department of Conservation and the USDA’s Wildlife Services in the effort.

