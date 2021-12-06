Postal workers plan Monday informational picket in Cape Girardeau

A representative of the American Postal Workers Union (APWU) said an informational picket will be staged in front of the Cape Girardeau Post Office on N. Frederick Street to raise awareness of what he says is the Postal Service’s plan to cease mail sorting operations locally and shift the work to St. Louis. President of APWU Local 4088 Greg Davidson said the planned move will further disrupt mail service and constitutes a reversal of a 2015 moratorium on plant consolidations. The picket is scheduled today from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. You can learn more in the Southeast Missourian.

