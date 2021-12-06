Prescribed fire burn in Southeast Missouri

Forest officials in Southeast Missouri conducted a prescribed fire on Thursday. Officials with Mark Twain National Forest said the Gotham prescribed fire operation covered approximately 585 acres, around 11 miles Southwest of Van Buren. Fire management staff say that the burn went well. Prescribed burns are used to maintain healthy forests by achieving resource benefits in the fire-adapted ecosystems. They also reduce the chance for devastating wildfires in the future.

