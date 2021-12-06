Sikeston woman faces felony domestic assault charges
A Sikeston woman faces felony charges after an alleged vehicular assault that injured her daughter. 42-year-old Latequa Moore is charged with first degree domestic assault, second degree domestic assault, and armed criminal action. Around 2:40 p.m. Tuesday, officers with Sikeston Department of Public Safety along with Sikeston Fire Division and South Scott EMS responded to the 200 block of Adams in reference to a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian. Upon officers’ arrival, they learned the crash was related to a domestic dispute between a mother and daughter. Moore was arrested, and the victim was transported to the hospital with injuries. Bond through Scott County Court was set at $75,000, and Moore remained in the Scott County Jail as of early Thursday. You can learn more in the Standard Democrat.