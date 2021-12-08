Carbondale, IL man sentenced to prison for child pornography

A Carbondale, IL man will spend time in prison for possessing child pornography. 24-year-old Michael Nelson received 7 years in prison on two charges of possession of child pornography. Nelson’s sentence includes a period of Mandatory Supervised Release and he will be required to register as a sex offender. Nelson was charged after the FBI received a report of suspected child pornography that had been uploaded to Dropbox. Local law enforcement linked the account to Nelson, who was an SIU Carbondale student at the time. The officers and agents obtained a search warrant and found hundreds of images and videos of child pornography on Nelson’s computer. Nelson admitted to knowingly downloading and possessing the child pornography. After multiple motions to dismiss his confession were denied, Nelson pleaded guilty and The Jackson County Court sentenced him on November 30, 2021.

