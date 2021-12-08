Missouri agency is pumped about Parson’s state worker pay increase request

One of the lowest paid state workforces in the nation could soon be getting a boost in pay. Governor Parson says he will ask the Missouri Legislature for a 5.5-percent cost of living adjustment and 15-dollar an hour minimum base pay for all of Missouri’s state workers. Debra Walker, with the Missouri Department of Mental Health, says she is hopeful the pay boost would help the agency to compete with area employers.

The governor says his goal is to get legislative approval early and have the pay increases begin February 1. Missouri has about 50,000 state workers.

