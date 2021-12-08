MO K-12 education department speaks about court ruling, attorney general’s order about school mask mandates and quarantines

A recent Cole County Circuit Court ruling invalidates any public health orders issued without approval from locally-elected officials. During yesterday’s Missouri Board of Education meeting, K-12 Education Department Spokeswoman Mallory McGowin said the situation is complex.

McGowin said Missouri Supreme Court rules state the decision begins December 22 – one month after the ruling. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has ordered all local public health departments and school districts to stop enforcing mask mandates and quarantines, effective immediately.

