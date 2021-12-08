Poplar Bluff police seeking whereabouts of wanted man
Police in Poplar Bluff are seeking the whereabouts of a wanted man. The Poplar Bluff Police Department reports that 33-year-old Shawn Vega is wanted for a parole violation. Vega is described as a white male, six feet tall, weighing 195 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. Officials say that he should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who has information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Poplar Bluff Police Department at 573-785-5776.