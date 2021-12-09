Cape Girardeau man dies in fire

A Cape Girardeau man died in a fire yesterday. Around 4:00 am. The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting a structure fire on State Highway W. At the same time a deputy was driving by, saw the fire, and confirmed to dispatch that a residential single-story home was fully engulfed. The deputy attempted to determine if anyone was home, however they could not gain entrance to the residence due to the extent of the flames, smoke, and heat. About 10 minutes later, Fire Departments from Cape Girardeau, East County, Gordonville, Fruitland, and Jackson began arriving at the residence. Upon further investigation of the fire and after speaking with relatives about who resided there, 81-year-old Arno Southard was found dead inside the residence. The fire marshal will be investigating the death, cause, and origin of the fire.

