MO Senate Appropriations Committee chair talks about upcoming legislative priorities

State Senator Dan Hegeman says legislators need to address federal COVID relief money early on in the next legislative session. He says the funding must be allocated by March.

Hegeman says the federal funds from the American Rescue Plan might need to be handled separately, but he says that likely will be up to the House, where all budget bills originate. State lawmakers head back to Jefferson City next month for the next session.

