One injured by gunfire in Sikeston

A shooting that injured one person Sunday is under investigation in Sikeston. Around noon on Sunday, officers with Sikeston Department of Public Safety in the area heard gunfire coming from the 200 block of Ruth Street. Calls began to come into DPS headquarters reporting a subject had been shot. Upon officers’ arrival, they discovered the crime scene in which several spent shell casings and witnesses were located. Officers also attempted to stop a vehicle leaving the area that failed to yield to the officers, and they pursued that vehicle to Missouri Delta Medical Center where they learned one person in the vehicle had been hit by the gunfire. The person shot had non-life-threatening injuries. Sikeston DPS’ Criminal Investigation Unit responded to process the scene and collect evidence as well as witness statements. No arrests have been made at this time, and the shooting investigation continues. You can learn more in the Standard Democrat.

