Thursday, December 9th, 2021

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Caryville, TN — Two of America’s most beloved brands — Waffle House and methamphetamine — are at the center of a new criminal prosecution in Tennessee. Investigators allege that Anthony James Silcox, a 31-year-old cook, sold meth from a Waffle House in Caryville. Cops, search warrant in hand, raided the Waffle House Friday afternoon and arrested Silcox while he was “standing at the grill.”

A search of Silcox yielded 3.3 grams of a “crystal like substance” believed to me meth, as well as drug paraphernalia. During a police interview, Silcox reportedly admitted to selling meth from the Waffle House, but said that he “does not sell methamphetamine everyday but has sold methamphetamine several times in the past.”

Silcox, cops reported, stated that he was just “trying to make a living” and was currently residing in his Ford F-150 truck and at “random motels.” Charged with sale and delivery of meth, a felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, Silcox is locked up in the Campbell County jail in advance of a December 9th court hearing.

